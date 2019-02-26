The Peaks and Valleys of Stardom With NFL Great Eric Dickerson

Here's what made one of the best football players ever consider quitting the game.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eric Dickerson, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, delves into the highs and lows he experienced during his career, including what nearly made him quit the game of football, as well as how he mentors today's generation of athletes to help them build their brand on and off the field.

