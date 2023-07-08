Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur owes it to themselves to invest in continuing education. But that doesn't necessarily mean attending night classes or enrolling in an MBA program. It could be as simple as reading more or exposing yourself to new ideas.

Of course, that's easier said than done when you're running a company and just trying to keep your head above water. That's where Headway comes in. This award-winning app gives you immediate access to the world's best ideas in a single app, and it's steeply discounted during our version of Prime Day.

Headway has more than 20 million downloads, has been named an App of the Day in the US App Store four times in a row, and is an Apple Editors' Choice award winner. MakeUseOf calls it "...a worthy tool for you if you're too busy in your day-to-day schedule and can't allocate time for self-improvement."

Why? Because of its personalized, gamified approach to helping you develop better learning habits while putting you front and center with big ideas. The app offers more than 1,500 nonfiction bestsellers summarized into 15-minute reads, with 30-50 new ones added every month.

It also offers thousands of actionable insights and tips, whether you want to grow your business, improve your health, or learn a new hobby. The app curates all content according to your goals and needs and makes learning more fun and engaging through progress tracking, achievements, and bite-sized lessons that won't overwhelm or discourage you.

No matter what you're interested in, you'll find a lane on Headway and be able to level up your skills or expertise in that certain area. You can even access audio versions of summaries when you don't have the opportunity to read them.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 14, you can get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $59.97 (reg. $300).

Prices are subject to change.