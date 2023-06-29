Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The United States has a diverse linguistic landscape, and your business may need to reflect that. Per a post released on Lingoda, up to 21.6% of the United States population doesn't speak English at home. While some of that group may still know the language, they may be more comfortable and more ready to connect with your business if you can communicate with them directly in the language they're most comfortable with.



That doesn't mean you have to know every language spoken in the country. It doesn't even mean you have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get a deal on a smart translator. Instead, you could grab one during Entrepreneur Magazine's version of Prime Day and get the Deal Days price on a pair of Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds. These earbuds can translate over 37 languages, and they're only $89.97.

These earbuds can communicate with almost anyone

These earbuds are easy to use and can translate almost instantly. First, install the free MyJuno app on your Android or iOS device. When it's time to translate something, you'll select the relevant languages on the app. When it's your turn to speak, hold down the CLIK button on the earbud until you're done talking. An audio translation will play from your phone, and it will be written on your screen. When your conversational partner needs to talk, they just have to speak back to your phone. You'll hear a translation play automatically from your earbud. A conversation log will also be available in the app.

Speaking to a board of investors in another language? The CLIK S can also do live multi-speaker translations, but they only appear in text on the app. You can even save useful phrases, so you might start to pick up the language on your own.

Translate 37+ languages with your earbuds

These earbuds can translate a conversation, take a call, and play music.



During the Deal Days sale, get the Mymanu CLIK S on sale for $89.97 (reg. $157) until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.