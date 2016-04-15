Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finding amazing people to join your team is no easy feat, but if you have a great culture in place it makes hiring that much easier.

"Every company says hiring is the most important thing, but very, very few companies actually mean it," says Ryan Urban, the co-founder of marketing platform Bounce Exchange.

Well, Urban means it. He invests a lot of money and resources into his "talent team." With a staff of seven (the same size as his moneymaking sales force), this crew acts like stewards of the company and focuses on providing candidates the best experience, which often means showing these potential hires the strong culture Bounce Exchange built.

"Once you have really good people and stuff starts working out well, then word gets around, and you wind up getting better candidates," he says.

Ryan shared his advice during a panel moderated by David Shanklin of CultureIQ, a culture engagement platform and Entrepreneur's partner for the Top Company Cultures list . The panel consisted of two of last year's winners from our Top Company Culture list -- Ben Kirshner, the CEO of digital marketing agency Elite SEM, and Urban -- and Chana Fitton, the COO of The Rippel Foundation, a seed firm for health companies.

Check out the video to hear more about how having a strong culture can help the hiring process.

