Miso Robotics' Global Expansion Aims to Provide a 17x Bigger Opportunity for Investors

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies love robots working alongside humans. They don't take days off and are incredibly reliable. That's why, in a restaurant industry plagued by labor shortages, kitchen automation solutions from Miso Robotics have been gaining a ton of traction.

Miso Miso Robotics

After successfully automating kitchen operations for major U.S. fast food brands, Miso is sending its robotic assistants to the international market and allowing investors a chance to join them.

Here's why Miso may truly hold the key to the future of fast food.

Miso helps make restaurants more efficient.

From low wages to hot grease, people have found plenty of reasons not to work in fast-food kitchens. As a result, 500,000 new fast-food jobs go unfilled each month, leaving many brands in desperate need of automation solutions.

That's why Miso designed robots to cook food, pour drinks, and perform other repetitive tasks that humans prefer to avoid. For example, Miso's Flippy 2 robot can fry, its Sippy robot pours drinks, and its Flippy Lite robot can fry and season items, most recently used by partners to make tortilla chips.

All of these robots improve efficiency over time thanks to machine learning. And as a result, restaurant staff have more time to focus on customer-oriented service, knowing Miso's bots deliver consistent quality.

What's more, Miso's tech also addresses the fast-food industry's longstanding tradition of low profit (average 5% margin) and rapid labor turnover, which have contributed to many restaurants' lack of consistency and quality.

With Miso, these are problems of the past. Its robots provide restaurants with a low-cost, user-friendly way to boost efficiency and have shown the potential to increase restaurant profit margins threefold.

And thanks to the Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, restaurants only pay a monthly fee for Miso's tech, allowing them to see a positive return on the first day of operations.

It's no surprise that so many restaurants have already partnered with Miso, but this is just the beginning.

Miso's world tour.

Many of fast food's top brands have already adopted Miso's AI-powered automation solutions. White Castle, Jack in the Box, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Caliburger are among many beloved restaurants that already have Flippys and Sippys lowering costs and boosting efficiency.

But the opportunity for Miso to expand its footprint is even bigger abroad. Take Europe, for example, where brands spend up to 50 percent more trying to fill the labor gaps.

That's exactly why Miso's landed a new international partnership that they expect will play a huge role in the company's expansion to the 20-million-restaurant global marketplace — a 17 times larger opportunity than in the U.S. alone.

With several top fast-food restaurants stateside and a global house of brands on the horizon, Miso's believes it has proven that there's a universal need for its automation solutions.

Get in on Miso's as it plans a global expansion.

More than 20,000 investors have already realized Miso's status as an early mover, giving Miso the chance to build a solid foundation and partner with America's most formidable fast-food brands. Now, they are going global and raising additional funds to further innovation in a market where demand is even stronger than when they started.

With a mission for global dominance up next, there will never be a better time to become a Miso shareholder than today. Learn more about Miso Robotics and how you can benefit as an investor.

The opportunity to invest ends 11/18/2022.

Miso Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Miso Robotics

Entrepreneur may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer's securities. Entrepreneur and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties, or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.