Check it Out: An AI Multi-Tool for Any Budget Transform ideas into reality with this $69.99 lifetime deal.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Imagine having a virtual assistant for your business that designs your logos, generates compelling content, builds interactive chatbots, and even helps you write code—all without breaking a sweat. That's the magic of AI Magicx. This one-stop creative platform isn't just a productivity booster; it's your ultimate business companion, helping you create, automate, and elevate your workflow.

For just $69.99, you can unlock the Rune Plan and enjoy lifetime access to a suite of AI-powered tools designed for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives who want to save time and resources while delivering exceptional results. It's like hiring an entire creative team without the ongoing costs.

Branding can be expensive and time-consuming. But with AI Magicx, you can create a stunning, professional logo in minutes. Whether you're launching a new business or refreshing your existing brand, the AI Logo Designer takes the guesswork out of design. Simply input your preferences and watch as it generates customized logos that reflect your vision.

For example, say you want to launch your own coffee shop but don't have the budget for a designer. With AI Magicx, you can craft a sleek logo that perfectly captures your brand's personality—all in under 30 minutes. The result? A standout design that can be used on your storefront, coffee cups, and social media profiles.

Content is king, but writing high-quality articles or crafting engaging stories can be overwhelming. The AI Article Generator and Story Generator tools help you create blog posts, marketing copy, and even engaging narratives in just a few clicks. It's like having a professional writer on call 24/7.

If you're juggling customer inquiries while trying to grow your business, AI Magicx's Chatbot Builder is a game-changer. Easily create interactive chatbots that can handle FAQs, book appointments, or even provide personalized product recommendations—all while you focus on what matters most.

You'll also be able to create beautiful visuals and a lot more with this comprehensive AI tool.

Get AI Magicx for life—now just $69.99 (reg. $972).

AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan) - $69.99

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The Army Was Tough, But Restaurants Made Her Cry — Lessons From the Drive-Thru From a Former KFC Exec

Former KFC Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery discusses the experiences that shaped her leadership book, "Lessons from the Drive-Thru."

By Shawn P. Walchef
Science & Technology

AI Agents Are Becoming More Humanlike — and OpenAI Is Launching a New One in January. Are Entrepreneurs Ready to Embrace the Future?

The evolution of AI agents from chatbots to advanced systems capable of autonomously executing complex tasks is becoming increasingly evident. Here are three foundational principles to effectively integrate AI agents into businesses and entrepreneurial ventures.

By Sahar Hashmi, MD-PhD
By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Check it Out: An AI Multi-Tool for Any Budget

Transform ideas into reality with this $69.99 lifetime deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Reasons Startups Fail — and How to Deal With Them on an Emotional Level

Here's what you need to know about the emotional causes of startup failure.

By Dima Maslennikov