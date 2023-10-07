Indulge in an exciting and nostalgic activity that can help you recharge from long work days.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs work hard to ensure their business endeavors succeed. But as much as it's crucial to have a consistent work ethic, it's also just as important to set aside time to recharge to avoid burnout. Regular breaks from work can promote motivation, productivity, creativity, and memory, and one of the best ways to recharge from grueling work days is with a fun activity.

If you're an entrepreneur with a keen interest in photography, the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner may be a fun, non-work-related activity. It could help you destress and even help you declutter and digitize the masses of old family photos you may have lying around your home. Now through October 15th, you can get it for only $169.97 (reg. $224) with code KODAK at checkout.

This nifty device makes easy work of scanning black-and-white and color negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50mm slides (135, 110, 126) so you can keep precious moments in time digitally preserved forever for all to enjoy once again. Simply load slides and films with the device's quick-feeding tray technology, and start digitizing.

The Kodak Slide N Scan features integrated controls that allow you to make edits like adjust the color, rotate the images, and more. And if your slides and negatives are scattered in multiple family member's homes, get everyone together, connect the Kodak scanner to your television, and have a movie night that stars your family.

It has a large 5-inch display, so you can see the images come to life immediately. A 14 MP image sensor allows you to enhance resolution from 14 to 22 megapixels in a snap. No wonder one verified buyer wrote, "Works wonderfully. My husband is scanning slides from the '70s, and they are coming out great. It is a great product that I highly recommend."

Get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for just $169.97 when you enter code KODAK at checkout. This deal ends October 15th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.