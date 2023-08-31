Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're going to establish an online presence for your business, a website is a necessity. One of the key steps to getting your website live is finding a web host, but prices vary greatly. Some web hosts charge a monthly fee, and those fees add up if you're planning on keeping your site around for a long time.

A more cost-effective option would be to pay once for a lifetime of web hosting. That's what you get with Bono Host's Unlimited Plan, and it's only $49.97 during the Labor Day Sale with no coupon required.

BonoHost's Lifetime Unlimited Hosting offers a comprehensive platform with an industry-leading control panel coupled with an efficient CloudLinux infrastructure for optimal performance. The platform lets users host an unlimited number of websites and domains, along with unlimited MailBoxes, bandwidth, emails, MySQL databases, and SSD webspace. You have to provide your own domain names, though.

Make sure to take advantage of a wide selection of more than 1,500 one-click installations for your business needs, including popular applications like WordPress, CRM, HelpDesk, and more. With additional features like Staging, Cloning, and Multi-Site hosting, BonoHost gives you the tools for reliable scalability and stability. And if you ever need help with your site, check in with the expert support staff with 25 years of experience around the clock.

No wonder one entrepreneur wrote about BonoHost, "Great product of lifetime web hosting that exceed[ed] my expectations for my company goals. Had a couple of issues and opened tickets that were promptly resolved. Highly recommend!"

During the Labor Day Sale until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Lifetime Bono Host Web Hosting Subscription for just $49.97 — no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change.