Improve Programming with Visual Studio and a Learn to Code Bundle for $56 Featuring Microsoft Visual Studio and coding courses, this bundle can benefit teams in many ways.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Programming is one of the most valuable areas of any modern business's operations. Whether you're paying contractors to support your team's vision or you're programming yourself, it's imperative to make sure you're staying efficient with the best tools and educational resources at your disposal.

This deal is designed to help you out on that front. You can get this bundle with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for $56.99 (reg. $1999).

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro provides programmers and coding teams with several intuitive tools and features. Its IntelliCode feature, which offers suggestions on how to finish a specific line or block of code, helps programmers code faster while typing less. It's a 5-star product on Microsoft Choice Software.

In addition to Visual Studio's helpful programming tools, this bundle also features 15 courses on a variety of programming subjects and languages. For example, in the course Learn to Code with Python 3, you can get breakdowns on Python basics with helpful coding exercises and insights on the importance of the language. This course has an average rating of 4/5 stars.

The rest of the bundle features courses on C++ for beginners, ChatGPT and OpenAI fundamentals, Google Assistant automation, and a lot more.

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to better understand the programming side of business, or a coder looking to expand your skillset, this investment is worth considering.

Don't miss your chance to save on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 with The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification for $56.99 (reg. $1,999).

