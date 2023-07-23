Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to switch career paths? According to Zippia, 37% of workers in the U.S. either changed or lost their job in 2020. Whether you are among those people who are hoping to start in a brand-new field, or you would simply like to help beef up your company's cybersecurity without having to outsource the job, getting educated can be a big help.

These days, you don't have to step foot in a classroom to learn new skills. In fact, you can learn them from the comfort of your own couch with The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate. This bundle of 13 intensive courses can start you on the path to cybersecurity, and right now it's just $49.97 — less than $4 a course and the best price on the web — for a limited time right here.

If you've been living under a rock, you might not realize the real threat cyber criminals are to businesses today. That means that companies are actively seeking cybersecurity personnel to help protect their information and digital assets...which creates a potentially very lucrative career field.

You'll get instruction from Iducate (formerly iCollege), which provides comprehensive online IT training service taught by professionals, so you'll be in very good hands. They'll guide you through the information you need to seek CompTIA certifications right on your device. CompTIA certifications help you get ahead in the cybersecurity field, with courses like CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) getting you schooled in the basics before you dive into certifications like Network+, Security+, Cloud+, and more.

Let The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate help you understand cybersecurity, on sale now for the best price on the web at $49.97 (reg. $195) for a limited time.

