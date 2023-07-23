Learn About Cybersecurity From Home For Just $49.97, the Best Price Online Take the first step toward a cybersecurity career with this bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to switch career paths? According to Zippia, 37% of workers in the U.S. either changed or lost their job in 2020. Whether you are among those people who are hoping to start in a brand-new field, or you would simply like to help beef up your company's cybersecurity without having to outsource the job, getting educated can be a big help.

These days, you don't have to step foot in a classroom to learn new skills. In fact, you can learn them from the comfort of your own couch with The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate. This bundle of 13 intensive courses can start you on the path to cybersecurity, and right now it's just $49.97 — less than $4 a course and the best price on the web — for a limited time right here.

If you've been living under a rock, you might not realize the real threat cyber criminals are to businesses today. That means that companies are actively seeking cybersecurity personnel to help protect their information and digital assets...which creates a potentially very lucrative career field.

You'll get instruction from Iducate (formerly iCollege), which provides comprehensive online IT training service taught by professionals, so you'll be in very good hands. They'll guide you through the information you need to seek CompTIA certifications right on your device. CompTIA certifications help you get ahead in the cybersecurity field, with courses like CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) getting you schooled in the basics before you dive into certifications like Network+, Security+, Cloud+, and more.

Let The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate help you understand cybersecurity, on sale now for the best price on the web at $49.97 (reg. $195) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Training

Most Popular

See all
Operations & Logistics

Learning to Let Go of Control and Delegate Can Be Hard. Here Are 3 Components to Make It Easier.

Internal controls (or procedures) are crucial checks and balances that safeguard against potential risks and ensure everything continues to align with the company's strategic focus. Here's how to set them up — and in turn, set up your company for success.

By Dan Conner
Business Solutions

Design AI-Generated Images With This Lifetime Service for Only $39.99

Save hundreds of dollars on this AI image generator that gives your marketing a boost.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Innovation

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Get Their Employees to Use AI

Smaller-scale enterprises will always struggle to gain a strategic edge against resource-rich conglomerates, but AI offers a new landscape, and there are proven ways to fuel employees' ability to embrace and maximize it.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business Solutions

Make ChatGPT Work For You With This Course Bundle, Now Only $29.99

Save $22 on this comprehensive education in ChatGPT.

By Entrepreneur Store
Legal

6 Common Pitfalls Small Business Owners Must Avoid When Selling Their Business

Entrepreneurs looking to sell their business face a myriad of pitfalls. This informal guide helps navigate these challenges and examines the double-edged sword of post-transition employment and non-compete agreements.

By Chad D. Cummings