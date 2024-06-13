Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's easy for any professional in today's age to let clutter build up on their work computer over a period of time. If you're an entrepreneur or business leader, then the stakes of your computer running as quickly and efficiently as possible might be higher than those of your team members. To make sure you are working on as optimal a Mac as possible, you need to regularly clean it out.

For a limited time only, you can get this lifetime license to MacCleanse and clean your Mac fast for only $31.97 (reg. $99). This tool is designed to help you automate over 50 different tasks that are recommended for keeping a work computer clean and healthy.

Among MacCleanse's many capabilities, it can help you securely and safely remove files that you don't need, which could be taking up space and slowing down your computer. It uses a level of security comparable to the US Department of Defense, which means that you shouldn't need to worry about them being deleted in any hazardous way.

In addition to its ability to clean up unused files, it can also shore up security by keeping your personal information protected from shopping sites, and it can cleanse your system after letting someone else use your computer.

With a lot more to offer on top of this, it's no wonder that MacCleanse is a hit with critics. CNET wrote, "Looking for a premium tool that lets you manage every aspect of your system storage, while at the same time protecting your privacy? MacCleanse for Mac is definitely worth a try."

Don't miss this limited-time chance to pick up a lifetime license to MacCleanse to clean your Mac fast whenever you need to for only $31.97 (reg. $99) through June 17.

StackSocial prices subject to change.