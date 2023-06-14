Save $60 on This Comprehensive Online Course on ChatGPT Score this well-rounded education in ChatGPT for the best price online here, just $19.99.

With all the buzz around artificial intelligence, you may be wondering how it can benefit you as an entrepreneur. The technology may be intimidating, but one of the newest and hottest tools in AI, ChatGPT, is surprisingly easy to navigate.

According to Statista, 55% of marketers are already using ChatGPT for marketing purposes. If you'd like to join the growing majority of workers employing ChatGPT for portions of their business, Introduction to ChatGPT can help. This helpful online course can guide you through the ins and outs of this new AI tool, and you can currently snag it on sale for just $19.99, $60 off the usual price and the best price available online, for a limited time.

See how to make ChatGPT work for you from the comfort of your couch. One of the leaders in online learning, International Open Academy, guides you through this new technology with 25 hours of content. This information is covered in nine lectures that you can fit into your busy schedule, showing you all the ways to use artificial intelligence.

International Open Academy walks through the seven ways AI can be used in daily life, both professionally and personally — through content creation, client services, market research, lead generation, data analytics, sales and marketing, and HR management. See how to use it for your current venture, or maybe discover a whole new field you can tap into with help from ChatGPT. You'll be receiving a certificate of completion at the end of the course, granted if you score over 55% on each course module's exam.

Take the mystique out of ChatGPT with Introduction to ChatGPT courses, on sale for the best price online, just $19.99 (reg. $80), for a limited time.

