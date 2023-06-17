Save Over $100 Off This Top-Rated VPN for a Limited Time Every entrepreneur should browse on a VPN.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in industry today for good reason. Many companies use corporate VPNs as a base level of security but don't think that because your organization is small, you can worry less about cybersecurity. According to CyberTalk.org, 46% of all cyber breaches target companies with fewer than 1,000 employees. And in the world of hybrid work, when more people than WiFiare working on public Wi-Fi regularly, it's imperative to protect your browsing.

A Windscribe VPN Pro Plan is a great base layer of security, and we're offering a Flash Sale price that's discounted through June 20.

Windscribe has earned 4 stars out of 5 from PCWorld and Tech Radar and a 4.4-star rating on G2. More than just a VPN, Windscribe offers a desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, remove ads, and improve your everyday browsing experience. It offers an AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key and can generate OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard® configurations for all your devices.

With an extensive network of servers in more than 69 countries and no identifying logs, you can browse anonymously and bypass geo-restrictions anywhere in the world. The desktop app also offers a firewall, a secure hotspot, and a proxy gateway for extra security when you're getWiFi on public WiFi. With the browser extension, you can block ads and trucks that follow you around the web, track and delete cookies you collect while browsing, and use split personality to reduce the chance of basic fingerprinting as you jump to different sites.

Windscribe also gives you unrestricted and private access to entertainment, news sites, and blocked content in over 69 countries.

Through June 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a three-year subscription to the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for just $79.97 (reg. $207) — the best price on the web.

Prices are subject to change.

