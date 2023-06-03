This AI-Powered Flight Finder Can Help You Cut Travel Expenses Get a lifetime subscription to this AI flight finder for $59.99.

According to current metrics reported by Zippia, companies tend to spend up to 10% of their annual revenue on travel. It may be a necessary expense, but if you can find cheaper airfare, you could allocate some of that budget to growth and new projects instead.

If you want to secure more affordable domestic and international flights, try OneAir. This AI-powered flight scanner has two lifetime memberships on sale: Get the OneAir Premium Plan for $59.99 (reg. $290) or the Elite Plan for $109.99 (reg. $790).

OneAir stands apart because of its advanced AI and official licensing. Instead of manually searching for flights, the AI scans millions of fares in real time and sends them straight to your inbox. Plus, OneAir is accredited by the International Airlines Travel Agent Network and licensed and bonded as a Seller of Travel in California. Here is what to expect when you search for flights:

  1. Select your departing airports.
  2. OneAir will search all flights leaving your airports or set a specific destination for curated notifications.
  3. Check your inbox periodically to see what deals OneAir has sent your way.
  4. Book your flight within the OneAir app.

The Premium and Elite memberships differ in a few key ways that make them suited to different kinds of travelers. Premium members can automatically search for economy flights and mistake fares departing from five airports. Elite members can select ten airports, and OneAir will also search for Premium Economy, Business, and First Class flights.

The Premium Membership may be a better match if you are not a frequent flier. On the other hand, the Elite Membership's expanded selection could better suit professionals who travel frequently and must plan for departures from multiple airports.

Both memberships are available on unlimited devices and give you access to a OneClub exclusive membership. That membership comes with discounts on hotels, rental cars, and activities.

For a limited time, get the these great deals:

Prices subject to change.

