This Resume Assistant Uses AI to Craft Standout Resumes, and Now It's Just $39.99

By Entrepreneur Store

Whether you want to work as a consultant or are contemplating diving into a new field, you need to make sure your resume is in tip-top shape. If you're in need of dusting off your old resume, technological advances like artificial intelligence have made honing an ideal resume easier than ever.

Polish up your resume and be ready for any opportunity with help from The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer. This amazing service utilizes AI to improve your resume, and right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for just $39.99 — 77% off the usual price tag — for a limited time.

Looking for a practical way to harness the power of artificial intelligence? There's no need to be intimidated by AI — this is super easy to use on your device, as it creates ATS-ready (a.k.a. application tracking system) documents that can stand out in a crowd of other applicants. Once you see what Resoume cooked up, you can customize it even further with themes, fonts, and colors.

Resoume imports all of your career details from LinkedIn and develops a super engaging resume for prospective employers, helping you make a great first impression. It also can help craft portfolios and cover letters as well, saving you a whole lot of time in the job application process.

With 4.7 stars on AppSumo and the honor of being #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, users are loving the ease of Resoume. Real-life user, Arslan, raved about its simplicity, sharing, "Just give the Linkedin account details, then it will provide you with a lovely resume."

Let AI help you craft the perfect resume with a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer, now just $39.99 (reg. $180), for a limited time.

