Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the dynamic digital realm of the 21st century, one term has risen to prominence among businesses of all sizes and sectors: cyber resilience. This concept encapsulates an organization's ability to resist, respond to and recover from cyber threats while ensuring the continuity of operations. Although applicable to all businesses, the role of cyber resilience becomes particularly crucial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As these businesses venture deeper into the digital world to meet their operational, marketing and customer service needs, they inevitably expose themselves to a multitude of cyber risks.

Related: Combating Cyber Crime: Your Company Needs To Be Resilient

Understanding cyber risks for small and medium businesses

Contrary to the common assumption that cyber criminals primarily target large corporations, recent studies suggest that nearly 60% of all cyber attacks are directed at SMEs. Unfortunately, these businesses often lack the robust defenses of their larger counterparts, making them attractive targets for malicious actors seeking easy prey.

The fallout from such cyber attacks can be severe, even catastrophic. These may include immediate financial losses, prolonged downtime, regulatory penalties, loss of customer trust and long-lasting reputational damage, all of which can potentially lead to the failure of a business.

Elements of cyber resilience

While the terminology may seem complex, cyber resilience is essentially about assembling the right pieces into a cohesive whole. It is the integration of strategies and measures into an overarching framework that collectively acts as a bulwark against cyber threats.

1. Cybersecurity strategy definition

Every journey begins with a roadmap, and in the realm of cybersecurity, this roadmap is the cybersecurity strategy. A well-defined cybersecurity strategy provides a holistic view of an organization's security posture, addressing its unique threat landscape, identifying critical digital assets and outlining protective measures. Crucially, an effective cybersecurity strategy must be comprehensive, flexible and adaptable, considering the constantly evolving nature of cyber threats.

2. Cyber risk assessment

A vital part of any cybersecurity strategy is an in-depth and regular cyber risk assessment. This proactive exercise allows an organization to identify potential threats, vulnerabilities within its digital ecosystem and evaluate the potential impacts of various cyber incidents. Regular risk assessments are fundamental for maintaining an updated understanding of an ever-changing risk landscape and formulating appropriate responses.

3. Proactive cybersecurity

Here, proactive security measures take center stage, preemptively fortifying the cyber defenses and transforming potential vulnerabilities into strengths. Each action taken, from regular system patches and updates to employee training and regular security testing, is akin to a proactive chess move, strategically positioning the business several steps ahead of potential cyber adversaries. It's a narrative not of reactive firefighting but of anticipating, preparing and mitigating, thereby underscoring the importance of proactive measures in the grand story of cyber resilience. Prevention is invariably better than cure, and in the cybersecurity context, this translates into proactive security measures such as:

Attack surface management: This component is about reducing opportunities for cyber criminals to exploit. Businesses can manage their attack surface by limiting system exposure to the internet, implementing secure configurations and regularly updating and patching systems.

Cybersecurity testing: This procedure evaluates the effectiveness of the security measures in place. It involves various exercises such as security audits, red teaming (simulated attacks by an internal team) and blue teaming (defensive measures and responses).

Vulnerability management: This activity involves the systematic identification, classification, prioritization and resolution of the vulnerabilities within a system.

Penetration testing: This is a practical exercise where cybersecurity professionals launch simulated attacks on the business's own systems to identify unaddressed vulnerabilities and fix them before real cyber criminals exploit them.

3. Reactive cyber defense

Despite the best efforts, no system can be entirely foolproof, which brings us to the last line of defense in cyber resilience: detection and response.

Defensive measures: Utilizing tools like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems allow businesses to identify potential threats rapidly and respond in real time.

Security Operation Centers (SOCs): SOCs serve as an organization's central command post for managing cybersecurity issues. They monitor and analyze the organization's networks, databases and other digital assets around the clock, detecting unusual activity that might signal an attack.

Related: 10 Cyber Security Best Practices for Your SMBs

Benefits of cyber resilience for small and medium businesses

The narrative of cyber resilience is one of strategic foresight and proactive preparation. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it unfolds as a story of empowerment, enabling these businesses to weave a tapestry of benefits into their operational fabric. These benefits range from safeguarding their digital assets and bolstering customer trust, to ensuring regulatory compliance and realizing financial savings. With a robust cyber resilience framework in place, SMEs are not just defending against potential cyber threats but are actively shaping their future — a future where business continuity, data security and reputational integrity are not mere aspirations but achievable goals. Cyber resilience offers several benefits for SMEs such as:

Business continuity and minimum disruption: Cyber resilience enables an SME to minimize downtime during a cyber incident and quickly resume normal operations, ensuring business continuity.

Protection of sensitive information: Cyber resilience measures help protect the sensitive information of both the business and its customers, reducing the risk of costly and damaging data breaches.

Enhanced customer trust and brand reputation: Businesses known for robust cybersecurity are more likely to earn and retain customer trust, enhancing their brand reputation and competitiveness.

Compliance with data protection and cybersecurity laws: Many jurisdictions have implemented strict data protection and cybersecurity regulations. SMEs with robust cyber resilience measures are better equipped to ensure compliance and avoid legal and financial penalties.

Financial savings: The cost of dealing with the aftermath of a cyber breach, including remediation, legal penalties and loss of business, often far outweighs the investment in cybersecurity, making cyber resilience a smart financial decision.

Implementing cyber resilience in small and medium businesses

Implementing cyber resilience in an SME requires a systematic approach that aligns with the business's unique needs, resources and risk tolerance. The process starts with defining a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, followed by regular cyber risk assessments. Next, businesses need to implement proactive cybersecurity measures, including ongoing system updates, patches and employee training. An effective detection and response system is also crucial, with tools such as EDR and SIEM, and possibly even establishing a SOC.

Role of professional cybersecurity services

Given the complexity and rapidly evolving nature of the cyber threat landscape, many SMEs opt to engage professional cybersecurity service providers. These firms offer expertise and resources that most SMEs cannot maintain in-house. They can manage all or part of the cybersecurity function, providing peace of mind and freeing up the business to focus on its core functions.

Related: Cybersecurity for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses — How to Conduct a Comprehensive Risk Assessment

Future of cyber resilience in the context of small and medium businesses

The cyber threat landscape is in constant flux, necessitating continual adaptation and evolution of cyber resilience strategies. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are increasingly integrated into cybersecurity solutions, offering enhanced threat detection and response capabilities. However, regardless of the technologies employed, the key to effective cyber resilience remains an ongoing commitment to security and continuous improvement.

In our increasingly digital world, cyber resilience is not a luxury but a necessity for SMEs. With the exponential growth of cyber threats, it is imperative for SMEs to invest in developing robust cyber resilience strategies to protect their critical assets, maintain customer trust, comply with regulatory requirements, and ultimately, ensure their survival and growth.