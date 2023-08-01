These Translation Earbuds are Only $99.97 During Our Back-to-School Sale Speak a language without knowing it with these 37-language translator earbuds.

Running a business exposes you to many different people, whether they're customers, clients, or partners. Lingoda reports that up to 21.6% of the United States doesn't speak English at home, and if you have no speakers of other languages in your employ, you might be missing out on a huge demographic.

Back-to-School season is a time for everyone to learn, but that doesn't mean you have to learn a new language to help your business. Instead, you can learn how to talk to people in other languages without knowing them. The Mymanu CLIK S are smart translation earbuds that can provide live translations for individual and group speakers, and they've been marked down by 36%.

Talk to almost anyone with a pair of translation earbuds.

Don't waste time with unreliable browser translators. The Mymanu CLIK S earbuds were a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and have been featured multiple times since then. To get started, install the free MyJuno app on your Android or iOS device and get live translations for dozens of languages. To start translating, just select the relevant language in the app. When you speak, hold down the CLIK button on your earbud until you're finished. An audio translation will play automatically, and it will be written in another language on your screen.

When your partner talks, they just have to speak into your phone. A translation will play in your ear, and you can read it on your screen. Translating for a group is even simpler, but the app only allows you to read the translated text.

If you do want to study the language you're translating, make sure to save key phrases in the app. You might pick it up faster than you expect.

Translate 37+ languages using your earbuds.

Want to learn how you can talk to almost anyone?

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a pair of Mymanu CLIK S Translation earbuds from the Back-to-School Sale collection for just $99.97. Don't forget to check out Entrepreneur's other Back-to-School deals for all your other personal and professional needs!

