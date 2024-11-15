Why Pay for Squarespace When You Can Host Your Business's Website for Life?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Where you host your business's website can have a major impact on your operations going forward, and monthly hosting isn't inexpensive. Forbes reports that the average monthly hosting cost for a mid-tier hosting plan can cost up to $4.62 a month. That may not seem like much, but if your website will be online for a while, the costs add up.

Get your business covered for life with one payment. DoRoyal Website Hosting has a lifetime subscription for only $49.99 (reg. $750) for a web host to help you manage, secure, and improve your website, but only for two more days.

Finding a good host for your web space is more than finding somewhere for your content to live. DoRoyal gives you the tools to keep your space under your control while you cultivate an engaged audience.

If you're migrating your website from another CMS like WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal, DoRoyal has a script installer to help the process and minimize site downtime. For an e-commerce business, time offline means lost business, but this efficient installer can easily get your site migrated and ready to run.

Launch your site by choosing your domain name (like "yourname.com"). It's an additional cost outside of your DoRoyal plan, but they're typically about $14 a year. Once you've done that, you can customize your site so it matches your business's brand—there are over 800 themes available.

Creating subdomains (such as "shop.yourname.com") for different parts of your website is also simple. You can even create a custom email address for customers or clients to reach out to you (or vice versa) for extra professionalism.

Once your site is live, take advantage of security tools like the spam assassin and anti-virus technology. Your business may still be growing, but small businesses actually account for 43% of cyber attacks, according to an Astra article. However, between the security tools and the daily cloud backup your account gives you, your information should be more secure and easily replaced if needed.

If you run into issues hosting with DoRoyal, reach out to their helpful support team. One customer raved about how the team was available "almost around the clock."

Ditch the Squarespace subscription and grab a lifetime DoRoyal web hosting plan for $49.99 while supplies last.

DoRoyal Website Hosting: Lifetime Subscription



