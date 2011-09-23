Car Forward: Gadgets and Apps for Business Owners On the Go

Price: $399

What it is: Besides being a high-quality audio-video system for your car, the 6-inch, touch-activated screen connects to information and apps on a user's iPod Touch or iPhone.

What's smart: You got that right: The AppRadio puts what's in your iPhone in your car. Not all of it, mind you. The world--and your fleeting behind-the-wheel attention span--is not ready for that, which means that as of now only a handful of apps are supported. But for our money, the contacts and calendar functions alone are worth the price. And company executives say work-oriented task-management functions will be available soon. "By using the iPhone processor, we can make a very powerful in-car device much cheaper than if we had to build one from scratch," says Ted Cardenas, director of marketing for the car electronics division at Pioneer. "And we see the AppRadio as the perfect platform for doing pretty much everything you do with a smartphone, but safely as you drive."

What's not so smart: Guess what? The iPhone turns out to be a surprisingly clumsy behind-the-wheel interface, even with Pioneer cleaning up some of the device's rough edges. If you are doing lots and lots of calling, navigating or searching, you are almost certainly better off investing in a purpose-built smart-car interface aimed at work.