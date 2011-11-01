10 Creative Money-Saving Tactics for Small-Business Owners

Expense: Customer service

Money savers: Online video tutorials

Our video production company works with customers through an online platform. Our production manager was spending a lot of time on the phone with clients, explaining the platform and answering questions. So earlier this year, we created an introduction video to help clients understand the platform better and address many of the questions we had answered time and time again. In the first quarter, the video saved our production manager and our editors 135 hours of work. I was floored--the whole thing was created in less than eight hours.

Since then, we've created more videos and house them on our website in a section called Pixability University, which teaches people how to make better web videos, including how to improve content, on-camera appearance and other aspects. We estimate that every hour saved is a dollar savings of about $50 in employee time. That first quarter savings was more than $6,000. If this works out and we can roll out the other videos we have planned and save 1,200 hours of work for our 11 employees, that's $60,000 per year. -- Bettina Hein, founder of video production company in Pixability, Cambridge, Mass.