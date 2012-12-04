Day #9: Groovy Gifts of Apparel, Made by Indie Merchants

December 4, 2012

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 10 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts, in our annual celebration of the artists, craftspeople, designers and other independent merchants who make one-of-a-kind products. See gifts in the categories of pets, jewelry, kids, quirky, food, eco-friendly, beauty and practical.

These days, "apparel" doesn't just mean a T-shirt, a sweatshirt or a pair of socks. More entrepreneurs than ever are getting creative in the field, making wearable art or handcrafted items with a variety of purposes. Still others are running socially conscious brands, donating proceeds from sales to worthy causes or helping the less fortunate make steady income.

Here are eight entries that we selected as the most groovy of apparel choices this holiday season. See our accompanying slideshow to hear about the stories behind the products, and why we chose them.