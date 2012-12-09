10 Old-School Gadgets Reborn With New Tech

December 9, 2012

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Today's gadgets are streamlined and simplified -- pure touchscreens stripped of ornament -- which spurs our longing for bygone hardware.

There's a wave of new technology that scratches that old itch. From the iTypewriter's retro blend of the 20th and 21st centuries to the Atari Arcade that brings old-school style arcade gaming to the iPad, the comeback now looks like the ultimate innovation.

Some are still only concepts but the majority are available for sale.