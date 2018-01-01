Megan Rose Dickey

The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter
Following these investors can give you insight into the types of startups they find most interesting and the markets that are ripe for disruption.
Questions Startups Must Ask Their Most Engaged Users
Answers to these questions can help you determine your product's core value to customers.
These 20 Teenagers Are Getting $100,000 Each to Drop Out of School and Become Entrepreneurs
A look at the next wave of grant recipients in tech investor Peter Thiel's fellowship program.
Smartwatch Wars: Microsoft Possibly Developing Wearable Tech, Too
Samsung, Apple and Google said to be among the other companies building a smartwatch.
20 of Boston's Most Innovative Tech Startups
Many have been founded by inspired entrepreneurs from MIT and Harvard.
Smartwatch Battle: What An Apple, Google and Samsung Smartwatch Might Mean For You
Forget about the smartphone wars. These companies are getting into wearable tech.
Super Cars, Sailboats and Subways: How Tech Founders and CEOs Get Around
For the tech elite, transportation means luxury boats, Segways and, for some, even buses.
A Look at 'Google Glass' and What the Computerized Glasses Can Do
Google releases details on its forthcoming 'augmented reality' head-mounted display.
How YouTube Went From Startup to the World's Largest Video-Sharing Site
Twenty-two key turning points in the social media company's history.
10 Old-School Gadgets Reborn With New Tech
A modern twist to the typewriter, a new take on arcade games and more.
10 Tech Startups That Can Improve Your Life
From a tool that lets you remotely lock and unlock your door to a ride-sharing system, these new companies aim to make life better.
