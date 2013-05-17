Travel Lounges That Help You Make Over Your Layover

May 17, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Words like “delay” and “layover” can strike fear and frustration in the hearts of many business travelers. But even a cancelled flight could be easier to take in one of the many independent travel lounges popping up in airports across the country and abroad. Available by the day or just a few hours, they offer the same amenities many traditional lounges do, such as free WiFi, comfy chairs, snacks and sometimes even a nap and shower. But with an independent lounge, you needn’t have earned a million-miles or be flying a certain airline or class, and many don't require membership. You can just pay to use them when you need them.

Check out these lounges that are turning the airport into a more pleasant place to spend a layover.