Lindsay LaVine is a Chicago-based freelance writer who has worked for NBC and CNN.

5 Must-Know Public Speaking Tips for Introverts
Project Grow
Project Grow

5 Must-Know Public Speaking Tips for Introverts

Your fear of public speaking can hold you back. Try these tips to make it less intimidating.
4 min read
5 Simple Ways to Get Your Customers to Listen to You
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

5 Simple Ways to Get Your Customers to Listen to You

Cut though the noise with these techniques to create communications that educate and attract customers.
3 min read
The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The 17 Small Businesses That Made Oprah's Favorite Things for 2013

In year's past, landing on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list could turn an unknown business into an overnight success. Will this year's entrepreneurs be as lucky?
3 Common Facebook Myths -- Debunked
Technology
Technology

3 Common Facebook Myths -- Debunked

We get to the bottom of some recent business myths that are circulating the web.
4 min read
4 Lessons in Success From Millionaire Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business
Starting a Business

4 Lessons in Success From Millionaire Entrepreneurs

Three entrepreneurs share their stories of success (and failure) in building multi-million dollar companies.
3 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient

Most inefficiencies at work come down to a lack of clarity. Here's how to address the three main culprits.
3 min read
The 4 Elements of an Irresistible Offer
Marketing
Marketing

The 4 Elements of an Irresistible Offer

Expert advice and inspiration from successful marketing campaigns.
4 min read
How to Take Control of Your Business' Online Reputation
Marketing
Marketing

How to Take Control of Your Business' Online Reputation

Four tips you can implement today to improve your ratings on review sites.
3 min read
How Online Retailers Can Make More Money by Next Week
Marketing
Marketing

How Online Retailers Can Make More Money by Next Week

Incorporate these tips to your existing site to improve your cash flow quickly.
3 min read
Legal Basics: What You Need to Know About the Digital Millennium Copyright Act
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

Legal Basics: What You Need to Know About the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

If you plan on running a contest, make sure your promotion is DMCA-compliant first.
3 min read
How to Use Humor at Work Without Acting Like a Jerk
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

How to Use Humor at Work Without Acting Like a Jerk

You may be the funniest person in the room, but keep these three tips in mind when using humor in the workplace.
3 min read
6 Dating Tips for the Single Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

6 Dating Tips for the Single Entrepreneur

Think you don't have time to meet Mr. or Ms. Right while building your business? Think again.
4 min read
How to Get Your Business on Reality TV
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

How to Get Your Business on Reality TV

Think your business has what it takes to make great television? Apply to one of these eight shows for your chance at 15 minutes of fame.
7 Biggest Myths Business Owners Believe About Using Copyrighted Material
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

7 Biggest Myths Business Owners Believe About Using Copyrighted Material

When it comes to copyright, how savvy are you? Here are the biggest misconceptions business-owners have about using copyrighted material.
5 min read
How to Save Money When You Can't Unplug on an Overseas Vacation
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

How to Save Money When You Can't Unplug on an Overseas Vacation

If the idea of disconnecting from your business is unthinkable, follow this advice from travel experts on how to keep working no matter where you are.
3 min read
