9 Things You Never Thought You Would Buy From a Vending Machine

July 30, 2013

These days, sometimes not even next-day shipping is fast enough. So, when all the stores are closed but you need a last-minute anniversary bouquet or flats to replace your excruciating sky-high heels, where can you turn? For a surprising number of goods, the answer is vending machines.



Nearly 95 percent of U.S. vending machine revenue (around $42 billion) still comes from traditional products like snacks, and the industry has remained steady over the last few years, according to the National Automatic Merchandising Association. But NAMA President Carla Balakgie believes that innovations like touchscreen technology and unique products could give the vending machine industry a boost.

From $5 works of art to bars of gold or cupcakes for dogs, here are nine unique vending machine businesses.

