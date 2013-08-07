13 Tech CEOs and Founders Reveal Their Productivity Secrets

Mental Hack #1: Delegate. Trust them as the owners.

Delegation is the most important fuel for productivity. Having more staffs should double, triple, quadruple etc your time. Cultivate a sense of ownership in the company.

Mental Hack #2: Always think they are the owners.

Give them autonomy. Let them fly with their wings. You hired them, they are surely good. Otherwise why keep them. Since they are good, there is really no need to check on them all the time. Cultivate a sense of ownership and let them work like they are the boss. Things will go so well when everyone think they are the owners of the company and act in it's best interest.

Mental Hack #3: Systemizing and Automate

Everything I do, I make sure I find out how to automate the work. I always try to factor the job, document it's process and find ways to make it so dumb easy, so everyone can participate and just push button. Even with things that involves intelligence and creativity, setups can still be arranged to ensure quality productivity. I love automations and systems.

Mental Hack #4: Dual Control

Most of the important accesses can be safely delegated with Dual Control. A safe should have a key and a combination. One person to hold the key, another the combination. Both should present to open the safe. On server accesses, passwords are built in 2 parts. One to hold the initial say 5 characters and another to hold the last 5 characters. Many banks are using Dual (or 3) control to guard their billions. We should too. This frees you up from security worries.

Mental Hack #5: The customer is the Boss, not you.

We are all paid by our customers. They are the boss, not us. That means, they should tell us what to do. They should check on our work. They should show their satisfaction or dissatisfaction on our work. Let the customers tell your business what to do. Let your customer check on your staffs. Let the whole ecosystem work by itself, naturally. You, as the CEO...is sometimes extra...and I am happy about it.