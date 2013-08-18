How Android Grew to Be More Popular Than the iPhone

August 18, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Last week, research firm IDC dropped a big bomb on Apple.

Google's smartphone operating system now powers a whopping 80% of devices worldwide. Apple's iOS operating system for iPhones only powers 13% of smartphones. iOS controlled about 16% of the worldwide smartphone market a year ago, according to IDC.

Apple should be freaking out, Jay Yarow says. (So does venture capitalist Fred Wilson and analyst Benedict Evans).

So how did Android, which debuted after the iPhone, get to where it is today. Here's a quick history lesson.