Top 30 Startups to Watch 2013

September 10, 2013

Being an entrepreneur is tough. Having your startup make it past year one is even more so and generating revenue can at times seem next to impossible. So, for those startups that have successfully gotten over these humps -- and made it look easy -- we want to celebrate you.

With the help of Empact, a Princeton, N.J.-based company focused on supporting young founders, Entrepreneur cobbled together a list of 30 startups we think are not only unique and worth keeping an eye on, but also have a shot at leaving a big, bold mark on the world.

Using Empact's larger list of young entrepreneur-led companies called the Empact100, which is out today, we managed to identify the cream of the startup crop – a difficult task in a group so impressive. We looked at factors including scalability and originality, plus extra special nuggets of information like the founders' bios and startup stories, to make our selection.

This was on top of Empact's already exhaustive sifting. Receiving more than 300 submissions, Empact reached out to its team of judges made up of high-level entrepreneurs including the founder and CEO of USA Network Kay Koplovitz, CEO of online retailer Zappos Tony Hsieh and founder of video rental company Redbox Mike Delazzer to select honorees. Empact looked at criteria including revenue, number of employees, social impact, growth over last year and innovation.

Want to see who made our cut? In no particular order, here is Entrepreneur's top 30 startups to watch:

