October 3, 2013

Architects and entrepreneurs are dreamers. They have big ideas but can't bring them to reality without perserverance, collaboration and often compromise. In this new book, The Architect Says: Quotes, Quips and Words of Wisdom (Princeton Architectural Press, 2013), writer Laura Dushkes, a librarian at architectural firm NBBJ, pulls together wise words on work and the creative process. We've pulled out our favorites in this slideshow.