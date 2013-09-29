12 Ways Android Is Still Better Than iOS 7
With the recent tidal wave of Apple news — from the arrival of the latest iPhones to the release of iOS 7 — faithful Android users may feel fed-up with the i-Everything hoopla. Android deserves a little love!
Even though iOS 7 has been reeling in some rave reviews and is undeniably sleeker and better than any previous Apple OS, it still falls short of Android in several areas.
While "once an Android, always an Android" may not ring true for everyone, here are some reasons not to make the switch.
Endless sharing options
In iOS apps, you can only share content via a few basic choices like Message, Mail, Twitter, Facebook, and Flickr. In Android, however, your app world is your oyster: You can move content through any installed app with sharing capabilities.
Third-party software keyboards
There aren't many complaints about the typing experience on iOS 7, but Android still offers more options. You can replace Android's default keyboard with any third-party alternative (like the easy-to-use and fairly self-explanatory Swype).
More customization, as usual
If you want to customize your smartphone, the sky's the limit with Android. Alter whatever you want. You can even download an iOS 7 theme, if that's what you're into.
Visible file system
When you plug your Android phone into your computer, you can see a file system just like the one you'd work with if you were searching for something on your computer. It's as easy as drag-and-drop. Apple doesn't give you that kind of access to all your files.
Better notifications bar
Even though iOS 7 revamped the iPhone Notification Center, Android's is still better. When you see something in Android's notification drawer, you can take action and respond without opening whatever app first (for example, I could email Cody without first separately opening the mail app).
Images with Contact List
Android can automatically import photos for your contacts (or allow you to set them yourself), so it's much easier to see your friends' pretty faces in your virtual address book than it is with iOS 7.
Multiple user accounts to be set on the same Android tablet
Share your Android-running tablet with your family or co-workers? If so, you can set multiple user accounts on one device, limiting the information that each user can see. Can't do that on the iPad.
Google Now trumps Siri
When you're asking natural language questions, Google Now is extremely quick and can parse web pages to find the most relevant information. Siri, on the other hand, automatically searches Bing, not Google. Got to hand it to Apple in one department though: Siri is better than Google Now with "assistant" commands, like when you want to set up an internal calendar event.
Multimedia ease
Android doesn't care where your music comes from. Apple and iOS 7, however, require iTunes if you want to load your iPhone up with songs (and you need iPhoto if you ever want to access your photos).
More free applications
Android's Google Play Store doesn't always offer better quality, but it does offer far more options than the App Store.
Unlock options
On most Android phones, you can unlock your device to any app you want, which saves time in the long-run if you have certain apps that you always use.
Phone Unlock Options
Okay, sure, the new iPhone 5S fingerprint scanner is pretty cool, but Android offers several different unlocking options, and definitely more than any non-5S iPhone.