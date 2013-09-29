12 Ways Android Is Still Better Than iOS 7

September 29, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



With the recent tidal wave of Apple news — from the arrival of the latest iPhones to the release of iOS 7 — faithful Android users may feel fed-up with the i-Everything hoopla. Android deserves a little love!

Even though iOS 7 has been reeling in some rave reviews and is undeniably sleeker and better than any previous Apple OS, it still falls short of Android in several areas.

While "once an Android, always an Android" may not ring true for everyone, here are some reasons not to make the switch.