Finance

Crowdfunding Hall of Fame: 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups

September 2013

Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Crowdfunding started as a way to fund small projects and rally a community of investors around them--but over the past couple of years, it has turned into a serious funding machine. As our nascent Hall of Fame shows, this type of funding can rocket small startups into the rarefied air of venture-capital-backed companies and build a vast customer base before the first product even ships.

Design

 

$10,266,845 raised

(Kickstarter)
Pebble
A digital watch that connects to your smartphone.

 

Fashion

 

$1,053,830 raised

(Kickstarter)
The 10-Year Hoodie by Flint and Tinder
A sweatshirt with a 10-year guarantee.

 

Food

 

$586,061 raised

(Kickstarter)
Nomiku
A sous-vide cooker for the home.

 

Fitness

 

$846,675 raised

(Indiegogo)
Misfit Shine by Misfit Wearables
An all-metal wearable wireless activity tracker.

 

Technology

 

$2,945,885 raised

(Kickstarter)
Form 1 by Formlabs
An affordable 3-D printer.

 

Home

 

$2,278,891 raised

(Selfstarter)
Lockitron by Apigy
A smartphone-enabled keyless-entry device.

 

Mobile

 

$12,813,501 raised

(Indiegogo)
Ubuntu Edge by Canonical
This smartphone operates as a PC when plugged into a monitor.

 

Health

 

$1,664,375 raised

(Indiegogo)
Scanadu Scout
This scanner reads vital signs and sends them to a smartphone.

 

All-time Record

 

$17,782,675 and counting

(Kickstarter/Cloud Imperium Games)
Star Citizen by Cloud Imperium Games
A space-simulation game for your PC.

 

