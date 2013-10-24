Crowdfunding Hall of Fame: 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups
This story appears in the September 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
Related Articles:
- How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money
- 4 Famous Crowdfunding Fails
- Successful Crowdfunding Is About More Than Money
- 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups
- Crowdfunding Success in 5 Easy Steps
- Pebble's $10 Million Crowdfunding Secret
- 10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Crowdfunding started as a way to fund small projects and rally a community of investors around them--but over the past couple of years, it has turned into a serious funding machine. As our nascent Hall of Fame shows, this type of funding can rocket small startups into the rarefied air of venture-capital-backed companies and build a vast customer base before the first product even ships.
Design
$10,266,845 raised
(Kickstarter)
Pebble
A digital watch that connects to your smartphone.
Fashion
$1,053,830 raised
(Kickstarter)
The 10-Year Hoodie by Flint and Tinder
A sweatshirt with a 10-year guarantee.
Food
$586,061 raised
(Kickstarter)
Nomiku
A sous-vide cooker for the home.
Fitness
$846,675 raised
(Indiegogo)
Misfit Shine by Misfit Wearables
An all-metal wearable wireless activity tracker.
Technology
$2,945,885 raised
(Kickstarter)
Form 1 by Formlabs
An affordable 3-D printer.
Home
$2,278,891 raised
(Selfstarter)
Lockitron by Apigy
A smartphone-enabled keyless-entry device.
Mobile
$12,813,501 raised
(Indiegogo)
Ubuntu Edge by Canonical
This smartphone operates as a PC when plugged into a monitor.
Health
$1,664,375 raised
(Indiegogo)
Scanadu Scout
This scanner reads vital signs and sends them to a smartphone.
All-time Record
$17,782,675 and counting
(Kickstarter/Cloud Imperium Games)
Star Citizen by Cloud Imperium Games
A space-simulation game for your PC.