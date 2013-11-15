The Fall of a Franchise: Blockbuster and 5 Other Chains That Went Bust

November 15, 2013

This week, Blockbuster tweeted an image of the last rental from the once great video-rental chain. The DVD? Apocalyptic comedy This Is the End. The aptly-titled rental was made at 11 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Hawaii.

It's a sad day when a well-known chain goes belly up, not only for its customers, but for its franchisees. Companies that shut their doors leave franchisees with difficult decisions that few foresaw when they signed their franchise agreements. From Burger Chef to Roadhouse Grill, formerly big names in franchising have gone bankrupt, leaving franchisees with little guidance. Still, while many close up shop, a few have soldiered on even after the death of a company. One group of franchisees even bought out the brand themselves, creating a franchised coop.

