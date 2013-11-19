6 Shocking Realizations About the Food at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

November 19, 2013

New York City’s Department of Health unveiled a new website to compare nutritional data for 66 chain restaurants. MenuStat allows users to search by chain or food category, comparing results between chains such as McDonald’s, TGI Fridays and Subway.

“With the increased use of mobile technology, this puts a lot of valuable information in the consumers’ hands at the time of their order,” says Fordam Schools of Business Professor Beth Vallen, who specializes in consumer goals and self-control in consumer health.

With the new information comes new surprises. Who knew how many calories were in an IHOP salad or a Jason’s Deli potato? When compared to their competitors, chains’ high-calorie items stand out more than ever for health conscious consumers.

