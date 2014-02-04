From Chipotle to Starbucks: 6 Chains That Do Mobile Apps Right

February 4, 2014

Chipotle plans to invest $10 million in improving its technology network and its already popular app, the company announced last week. Chipotle is just one of many chains working to stay on the cutting edge of restaurant’s mobile app innovation.

Chipotle’s updated app would be similar to that currently in use at Starbucks to allow customers to make mobile payments from their phones. Mobile payments aim to make purchasing more convenient, speeding up Chipotle’s already fast process.

Chipotle’s speed is key to its growing success. In the fourth quarter, the company reportedly was able to process six more transactions per hour during its peak lunch rush and five more transactions per hour during the dinner peak. A revamped mobile app could be the key to continuing to speed up the process.

Food chains across the board have focused on apps as a key area for innovation for ordering, paying and promotion. Chains such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Domino’s allow customers are investing millions to stay on top of the app game.