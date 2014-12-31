How 5 Gen Y'ers Went From Uncertainty to Success

December 31, 2014 4 min read

It’s safe to assume that at some point you’ve reflected on your career path and wondered, “Is this all there is for me?”

Answering that question led me to experience the biggest failure of my life: quitting my New York City desk job of the past five years to become a school teacher in Mississippi, only to end up quitting on the first day of school and moving back in with my parents. Yes, really.

However, on the other side of my failure was the idea for a project that would answer my original question.

"Prologue Profiles" is a podcast series I host featuring intimate and honest interviews with Gen Y’ers taking risks and making their career dreams happen. I call them "Generation Why Not." I’ve hand-picked several stories I think you would find most inspiring as you continue along on your own journey.