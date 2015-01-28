These 4 Apps Will Make Your Dining-Out Experience Awesome

This isn’t your average restaurant reservation app. The elegantly designed Reserve -- billed as an upscale “digital concierge service” -- secures dining reservations from a curated list of high-end partnered restaurants in a unique, new way.

Here’s how it works: You tell Reserve the date and time you’d like to dine out. Then the app -- which specializes in wrangling seats at popular spots, Michelin-starred locales included -- recommends restaurants to you. Next, you tell Reserve which recommendations you like and it scores a reservation for you.

Related: Need a Beer? These Ballpark Apps Are Changing How You Get One

Reservations that you make and keep using the app have a $5 per-dining experience fee that is charged at the end of the meal. If you cancel the reservation, you aren’t charged the fee. Reserve’s customized recommendations come complete with menus, maps, reservation status updates and more.

Like competitor OpenTable, you can also use Reserve to pay your dining bill. Available on iOS devices only for now, the app stores your credit or debit card numbers and tipping preferences, then uses them to automatically pay the tab for you -- tax, tip and Reserve’s $5 dining experience fee included. At the end of your meal, you can use the app to provide feedback on your overall dining experience.

Related: Overexposure to Food Ads Can Make You Lose Your Appetite

Reserve is available in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, with restaurants in additional cities coming aboard soon.

Price: Free to download. $5 per completed dining experience.