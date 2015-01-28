Lifestyle

11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

  • --shares
Add to Queue
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Image credit: Entrepreneur
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

On-demand startups have allowed us to become incredibly lazy.

These days, there's no reason to leave your house unless you really want to.

We've compiled a master list of on-demand services that will make you feel like a king without ever leaving home.

Start Slideshow
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Postmates

Postmates
Image credit: Postmates | Facebook
Let's say one day you decide to play hooky from work. You'll probably want breakfast. Postmates will deliver from virtually any restaurant you can think of within an hour.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Unwind Me

While you're waiting for breakfast, you can schedule a relaxing massage with Unwind Me. They'll turn your home into a personal spa.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Washio

Washio
Image credit: Washio | Vimeo
Chores are no fun. Instead of going out to do your laundry and dry cleaning, you can let Washio pick it up and deliver it to you the next day.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Shuddle

Shuddle
Image credit: Shuddle | Facebook
If you have kids but don't want to deal with their stressful schedules, Shuddle will have a professional nanny drive them around for you.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Shortcut

Shortcut
Image credit: Shortcut | Facebook
Shortcut, an "Uber for haircuts," will a send professional barber to your house.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Minibar

Minibar
Image credit: Minibar
Maybe you want to throw a party and invite all your friends over. Minibar will bring you beer, wine, and liquor in under an hour.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Homejoy

Homejoy
Image credit: Homejoy
You'll probably need to clean up after that party. Homejoy will send professionals to handle the job while you relax with your feet up.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Eaze

Eaze
Image credit: Eaze
If you're in California, Eaze will bring medical marijuana straight to your door.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Worthee

Worthee
Image credit: Worthee
Worthee will send someone to take care of your dog for you. Whether Fido needs a walk, training, or pampering, you're all set.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Bannerman

Bannerman
Image credit: Bannerman
If you're feeling naked without your entourage, Bannerman will send security guards to your home or private party.
Next Slide
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure

Uber

Uber
Image credit: Uber
And should you have to actually go somewhere, UberLux will get you there in style.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
  • Postmates
  • Unwind Me
  • Washio
  • Shuddle
  • Shortcut
  • Minibar
  • Homejoy
  • Eaze
  • Worthee
  • Bannerman
  • Uber
 Next Slide