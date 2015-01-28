11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
2 min readThis story originally appeared on Business Insider
On-demand startups have allowed us to become incredibly lazy.
These days, there's no reason to leave your house unless you really want to.
We've compiled a master list of on-demand services that will make you feel like a king without ever leaving home.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Postmates
Let's say one day you decide to play hooky from work. You'll probably want breakfast. Postmates will deliver from virtually any restaurant you can think of within an hour.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Unwind Me
While you're waiting for breakfast, you can schedule a relaxing massage with Unwind Me. They'll turn your home into a personal spa.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Washio
Chores are no fun. Instead of going out to do your laundry and dry cleaning, you can let Washio pick it up and deliver it to you the next day.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Shuddle
If you have kids but don't want to deal with their stressful schedules, Shuddle will have a professional nanny drive them around for you.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Shortcut
Shortcut, an "Uber for haircuts," will a send professional barber to your house.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Minibar
Maybe you want to throw a party and invite all your friends over. Minibar will bring you beer, wine, and liquor in under an hour.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Homejoy
You'll probably need to clean up after that party. Homejoy will send professionals to handle the job while you relax with your feet up.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Eaze
If you're in California, Eaze will bring medical marijuana straight to your door.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Worthee
Worthee will send someone to take care of your dog for you. Whether Fido needs a walk, training, or pampering, you're all set.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Bannerman
If you're feeling naked without your entourage, Bannerman will send security guards to your home or private party.
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Uber
And should you have to actually go somewhere, UberLux will get you there in style.