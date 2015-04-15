The 5 Richest Women in Tech

April 15, 2015 1 min read

Call them the $5 billion five.

Today, Singapore-based research firm Wealth-X announced its list of the five wealthiest women in the technology sector. From Meg Whitman to Marissa Mayer, these women have made millions as CEOs and shareholders of some of the world's largest tech companies. Together, their net worth is estimated at nearly $5 billion.

Leading the pack is Whitman, who has accumulated a $1.3 billion fortune in the tech industry. Whitman currently serves as CEO of Hewlett-Packard, but most of her money is derived from profits from selling her shares in eBay, a company she led from 1998 to 2008.

While Whitman is leading the pack, there are some serious contenders not far behind, including Sheryl Sandberg and Lucy Peng. Keep scrolling to find out their estimated net worth, plus more on the top five richest women in technology.

