The 10 Best Airlines in the World

June 18, 2015 5 min read

Hey you, busy business traveler: Is your favorite airline among the best in the world? If you fly predominantly in the U.S., then the answer is no.

This week in Paris, air travel research firm Skytrax unveiled its annual World Airline Awards, ranking the top 100. "Travellers from across the globe take part each year in the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners," Skytrax says.

This year's top airline: Doha-based Qatar Airways. It's the third time in five years that the carrier has landed in the top award category.

If you're looking for U.S.-based airlines, you'll have to skim down to No. 26 on the list to find Virgin America. The carrier won three notable awards:

Best Airline in North America

Best Low-Cost Airline in North America

Best Airline Staff in North America

Curiously, ranking higher than Virgin America this year is Malaysia Airlines. This, you should recall, is the airline that had an entire flight -- with 239 passengers on board -- go missing in March 2014. Last year, Malaysia Airlines ranked even higher, at No. 18.

You can see Skytrax's ranking of the full 100 here.