The Bedtime Routines of 4 Exceptionally Successful People

Weird fact: Mariah Carey sleeps about 15 hours a night. That’s about double the recommended minimum. The Grammy Award-winning pop siren snoozes more than half the day away for one reason and one reason only: so she can hit her ear-piercingly high high notes. Apparently it works, mostly. “I’ve got to sleep 15 hours to sing the way I want to,” she once told Interview magazine. Call it crazy. We call it career insurance.

Carey is far from the only famous personality to keep strange sleep habits. Donald Trump sleeps to the opposite extreme -- hardly at all. The bedhead-defying billionaire real estate mogul eeks by on just three to four hours of zzzs a night. “The Donald” says it lends him a competitive edge.

Then there are the luminaries who fall somewhere in the middle when it comes to their sleep habits and nighttime routines -- people who tuck in a little more like us. Some celebrities sleep a full eight. Others scrape by on what little they can, depending on the day’s workload and what’s on the docket for tomorrow. One thing the rich and famous generally have in common is that we love to voyeuristically follow the days and nights of their lives, right down to how and when they hit the pillow (and, you betcha, who with).



Here’s a revealing glimpse into the bedtime routines of four of today’s most successful people. Go ahead and pry. You know you want to.

