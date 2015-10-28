6 Leadership Lessons From Bill Gates on His 60th Birthday

October 28, 2015 5 min read

While Bill Gates may not be as mythologized in popular culture as Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg, there is no denying his impact on the tech world and beyond.

The man who produced the operating system that would usher in the era of the personal computer is keeping himself plenty busy these days. Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he's attempting to develop vaccines and create accessible education programs in underdeveloped nations.

Gates was 19 when he started Microsoft in 1975. Today, he turns 60. In honor of his milestone birthday, we've taken a look back at some of the leadership lessons gleaned from the billionaire Windows creator.

Related: Why Bill Gates Is Backing Impact Entrepreneurs in India