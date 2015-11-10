The Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurship 2016

November 10, 2015 17 min read

Maybe you’ve got drive and ideas, but you’re lacking in a few business fundamentals. If you’re ready to hit the books and study entrepreneurship, there are plenty of schools to choose from and a variety of factors to consider. To help get your education started, we present the annual Princeton Review of the top 25 undergraduate programs offered at U.S. institutions.

Thousands of schools were surveyed by the Princeton Review from May through August 2015. The institutions were judged on criteria including, but not limited to, the availability of internships and externships, consulting opportunities for small-business owners, the number and percentage of students enrolled in entrepreneurship offerings and the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students. Schools also disclosed what percentage of entrepreneurship students developed an actionable plan to launch a business while at the school, the number of companies started by graduates over the last five and 10 years, how many of those companies are still in business and how much funding those businesses have raised.

Read on to see which colleges give undergrad students the best entrepreneurial bang for their buck.

