The Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurship 2016
Maybe you’ve got drive and ideas, but you’re lacking in a few business fundamentals. If you’re ready to hit the books and study entrepreneurship, there are plenty of schools to choose from and a variety of factors to consider. To help get your education started, we present the annual Princeton Review of the top 25 undergraduate programs offered at U.S. institutions.
Thousands of schools were surveyed by the Princeton Review from May through August 2015. The institutions were judged on criteria including, but not limited to, the availability of internships and externships, consulting opportunities for small-business owners, the number and percentage of students enrolled in entrepreneurship offerings and the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students. Schools also disclosed what percentage of entrepreneurship students developed an actionable plan to launch a business while at the school, the number of companies started by graduates over the last five and 10 years, how many of those companies are still in business and how much funding those businesses have raised.
Read on to see which colleges give undergrad students the best entrepreneurial bang for their buck.
1. Babson College
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Babson College was offered in 1999, they currently offer 62 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 278 companies. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 401 companies.
During the 2014-15 academic year Babson College students won $28,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 46 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
2. Brigham Young University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Brigham Young University was offered in 1971, they currently offer 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 145 companies and have collectively raised $766,158,250 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 196 companies and have collectively raised $772,008,250 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $18,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Brigham Young University students won $690,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
90 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 230 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
3. University of Houston
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Houston was offered in 1991, they currently offer 11 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 85 companies and have collectively raised $7,793,600 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 108 companies and have collectively raised $33,104,600 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $5,750 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Houston students won $38,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 293 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
4. Baylor University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Baylor University was offered in 1960, they currently offer 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 100 companies and have collectively raised $3,000,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 200 companies and have collectively raised $6,000,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $120,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Baylor University students won $2,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 20 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
5. Northeastern University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Northeastern University was offered in 1980, they currently offer 37 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 547 companies and have collectively raised $25,500,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 547 companies and have collectively raised $25,500,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $230,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Northeastern University students won $100,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
58 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 133 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
6. Bernard Baruch College
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was offered in 1996, they currently offer 17 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1,000 companies and have collectively raised $70,000,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 1,710 companies and have collectively raised $100,000,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $14,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York students won $272,560 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
94 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 101 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
7. University of Michigan
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Michigan - Ann Arbor was offered in 1999, they currently offer 63 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 248 companies and have collectively raised $49,613,938 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 249 companies and have collectively raised $49,725,439 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $96,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Michigan - Ann Arbor students won $387,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
38 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 236 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
8. Temple University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Temple University was offered in 1997, they currently offer 48 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 157 companies and have collectively raised $3,000,458 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 168 companies and have collectively raised $7,990,458 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $161,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Temple University students won $46,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
90 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 147 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
9. University of Oklahoma
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Oklahoma was offered in 2003, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 58 companies and have collectively raised $30,814,200 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 86 companies and have collectively raised $36,384,200 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $139,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $52,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
78 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 100 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
10. University of Maryland
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Maryland was offered in 2005, they currently offer 57 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $18,400,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 36 companies and have collectively raised $97,000,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Maryland students won $25,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
43 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 90 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
11. Miami University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Miami University was offered in 1993, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 38 companies and have collectively raised $4,967,800 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 103 companies and have collectively raised $49,396,450 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $2,400 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Miami University students won $321,720 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
52 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 87 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
12. DePaul University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at DePaul University was offered in 1972, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 78 companies and have collectively raised $1,857,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 117 companies and have collectively raised $2,335,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $12,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year DePaul University students won $12,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 165 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
13. Syracuse University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Syracuse University was offered in 1990, they currently offer 20 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 205 companies and have collectively raised $2,950,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 227 companies and have collectively raised $9,150,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Syracuse University students won $187,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 28 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
14. Loyola Marymount University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Loyola Marymount University was offered in 1972, they currently offer 12 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 100 companies and have collectively raised $15,000,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 150 companies and have collectively raised $30,000,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $5,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Loyola Marymount University students won $20,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 40 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
15. The University of Dayton
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at The University of Dayton was offered in 1999, they currently offer 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 52 companies and have collectively raised $784,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 72 companies and have collectively raised $1,330,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $82,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year The University of Dayton students won $46,251 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 118 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
16. Belmont University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Belmont University was offered in 2003, they currently offer 23 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 83 companies and have collectively raised $800,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 128 companies and have collectively raised $2,140,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year Belmont University students won $10,350 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
83 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 106 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
17. Clarkson University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Clarkson University was offered in 1994, they currently offer 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 105 companies and have collectively raised $5,655,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 105 companies and have collectively raised $5,655,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $224,720 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Clarkson University students won $422,210 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
57 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 27 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
18. Washington University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Washington University in St. Louis was offered in 1997, they currently offer 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 43 companies and have collectively raised $2,890,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 67 companies and have collectively raised $121,180,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $168,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Washington University in St. Louis students won $145,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
61 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 223 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
19. University of Washington
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Washington was offered in 1991, they currently offer 11 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 157 companies and have collectively raised $3,484,965 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 279 companies and have collectively raised $17,697,924 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $77,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Washington students won $65,020 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
89 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 173 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
20. Texas Christian University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Texas Christian University was offered in 2001, they currently offer 44 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 79 companies and have collectively raised $1,907,075 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 90 companies and have collectively raised $1,917,075 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $78,550 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Texas Christian University students won $4,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
44 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 143 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
21. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was offered in 1979, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students won $100,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
50 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
22. Lehigh University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Lehigh University was offered in 2004, they currently offer 41 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 158 companies.
During the 2014-15 academic year Lehigh University students won $18,050 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
60 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 58 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
23. Tecnológico de Monterrey
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Tecnológico de Monterrey was offered in 1978, they currently offer 96 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 425 companies and have collectively raised $31,010,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 625 companies and have collectively raised $45,010,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $7,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Tecnológico de Monterrey students won $433,565 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
61 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 773 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
24. University of Utah
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Utah was offered in 2004, they currently offer 20 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 145 companies and have collectively raised $584,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 167 companies and have collectively raised $742,790 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $71,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Utah students won $268,023 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
50 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 424 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
25. University of Arizona
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Arizona was offered in 1984. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $11,200,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 32 companies and have collectively raised $20,000,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Arizona students won $12,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
57 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 25 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.