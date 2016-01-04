10 CES Gadgets From the Past That Went Nowhere

January 4, 2016 4 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



CES may be loaded with head-turning gadgets riding a wave of post-holiday curiosity, but once the attentions of the electronics world have moved on, some of those heralded items tend to slip between the cracks.

Vaporware and CES are close companions, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes, a product morphs significantly, and the final release is far removed from the original gadget that turned heads at CES. Other times, companies realize an item that might seem hot at the show is unlikely to find a mass audience. And sometimes, the ideas are just ridiculous from the get-go.

As the consumer electronics world prepares to inundate people with bright, shiny "next big things," it's worth taking a moment to reflect on some of the once-hot gadgets that never made it onto store shelves.