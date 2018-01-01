Chris Morris

CNBC.com

More From Chris Morris

For a Workplace Productivity Boost, Ban These 10 Websites
Productivity

For a Workplace Productivity Boost, Ban These 10 Websites

Here's a list of ten websites that may be distracting your employees.
5 min read
Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals
earth day

Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals

Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. Check out these discounts and giveaways.
3 min read
What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?
Advertising

What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?

Jonathan Goldsmith discusses how he almost didn't take the part, highlights of the job and his future plans.
4 min read
Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.
Food

Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.

It's a day that's largely identified with IHOP, though other restaurants have gotten in on the action as well.
3 min read
8 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals
Valentine's Day

8 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals

They may not be the most romantic locations your city has to offer, but if you play it right, you could win points for originality.
4 min read
The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES
CES 2016

The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES

Floating speakers and video games for dogs are just a few of the odd tech gadgets at CES.
4 min read
10 CES Gadgets From the Past That Went Nowhere
CES

10 CES Gadgets From the Past That Went Nowhere

The products at Consumer Electronics Show are supposed to be the next big thing, but sometimes they disappear.
4 min read
Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old
Video Games

Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old

The iconic Nintendo character debuted in Japan on Sept. 13, 1985.
4 min read
Here's How Huge the U.S. Beer Industry Has Become
Beer

Here's How Huge the U.S. Beer Industry Has Become

Craft beer breweries are increasing in number and having a significant impact on the market.
3 min read
Meet the Latest Startup to Catch Mark Cuban's Eye
Startups

Meet the Latest Startup to Catch Mark Cuban's Eye

Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is part of a team that has invested $7 million in Unikrn, an electronic sports gambling startup.
3 min read
Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.
Pets

Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.

As people view pets as family members, they're paying even more to keep an eye on them.
3 min read
FAA Plans Ground Amazon's Drone Program
Drones

FAA Plans Ground Amazon's Drone Program

Guidelines could prevent the company from launching Prime Air service in the U.S.
3 min read
Smart Devices Are the Cause of Distracted Driving -- But They're Also the Solution
Smart Devices

Smart Devices Are the Cause of Distracted Driving -- But They're Also the Solution

Car companies are unveiling products that can help minimize driving distractions and maximize utility.
4 min read
Is the Best-Selling Video Game Losing Steam?
Ready for Anything

Is the Best-Selling Video Game Losing Steam?

Sales numbers for the latest version of this popular game are down significantly year-over-year. Did investors see this drop coming?
3 min read
From Grand Theft Auto to Halo, Hot Video Games to Shine This Holiday Season
Video Games

From Grand Theft Auto to Halo, Hot Video Games to Shine This Holiday Season

New consoles are great, but the real fun usually doesn't start until a year or so after when new games hit store shelves.
4 min read
