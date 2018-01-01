Chris Morris

Productivity
For a Workplace Productivity Boost, Ban These 10 Websites
Here's a list of ten websites that may be distracting your employees.
earth day
Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals
Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. Check out these discounts and giveaways.
Advertising
What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?
Jonathan Goldsmith discusses how he almost didn't take the part, highlights of the job and his future plans.
Food
Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.
It's a day that's largely identified with IHOP, though other restaurants have gotten in on the action as well.
Valentine's Day
8 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals
They may not be the most romantic locations your city has to offer, but if you play it right, you could win points for originality.
CES 2016
The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES
Floating speakers and video games for dogs are just a few of the odd tech gadgets at CES.
CES
10 CES Gadgets From the Past That Went Nowhere
The products at Consumer Electronics Show are supposed to be the next big thing, but sometimes they disappear.
Video Games
Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old
The iconic Nintendo character debuted in Japan on Sept. 13, 1985.
Beer
Here's How Huge the U.S. Beer Industry Has Become
Craft beer breweries are increasing in number and having a significant impact on the market.
Startups
Meet the Latest Startup to Catch Mark Cuban's Eye
Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is part of a team that has invested $7 million in Unikrn, an electronic sports gambling startup.
Pets
Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.
As people view pets as family members, they're paying even more to keep an eye on them.
Drones
FAA Plans Ground Amazon's Drone Program
Guidelines could prevent the company from launching Prime Air service in the U.S.
Smart Devices
Smart Devices Are the Cause of Distracted Driving -- But They're Also the Solution
Car companies are unveiling products that can help minimize driving distractions and maximize utility.
Ready for Anything
Is the Best-Selling Video Game Losing Steam?
Sales numbers for the latest version of this popular game are down significantly year-over-year. Did investors see this drop coming?
Video Games
From Grand Theft Auto to Halo, Hot Video Games to Shine This Holiday Season
New consoles are great, but the real fun usually doesn't start until a year or so after when new games hit store shelves.