The 10 Best Jobs in America for 2016

Image credit: Pixabay
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

College students or anyone considering changing careers: Have you thought about becoming a tax manager?

Perhaps you should. A new report by Glassdoor ranks tax manager as the second best job in America for 2016. Those who enter the profession can expect to make a median annual base salary of $108,000. What’s more, unlike previously lucrative career bets, the profession is in hot demand with more than 1,500 job openings.

To crown the top jobs for 2016, Glassdoor assigned each profession a 5-point score, determined by earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating and the number of job openings, as reported by employees over the past year.

To find out which profession tops the list of Glassdoor’s best jobs for 2016, read on:

Audit Manager

Audit Manager
Image credit: Shutterstock

These men and women are typically responsible for organizing and performing operational and financial audits, as well as pinpointing weak spots in an organization’s business policies.

Job Score: 4.5

Number of job openings: 1,001

Median base salary: $95,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.9

Software Engineer

Software Engineer
Image credit: Shutterstock

Software engineers design and develop computer systems and software.

Job score: 4.5

Number of job openings: 49,270

Median base salary: $95,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.3

Product Manager

Product Manager
Image credit: Shutterstock

They oversee the design and marketing of products in a variety of industries.

Job score: 4.5

Number of job openings: 6,607

Median base salary: $106,680

Career opportunities rating: 3.3

Physician Assistant

Physician Assistant
Image credit: Shutterstock

These medical providers work with physicians to diagnosis and treat illnesses.

Job score: 4.6

Number of job openings: 3,364

Median base salary: $97,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.5

HR Manager

HR Manager
Image credit: Shutterstock

They manage a company’s human-resources department, which includes leading recruitment efforts.

Job score: 4.6

Number of job openings: 3,468

Median base salary: $85,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.7

Mobile Developer

Mobile Developer
Image credit: Pixabay

Mobile developers design app software for portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Job score: 4.6

Number of job openings: 2,251

Median base salary: $90,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.8

Engagement Manager

Engagement Manager
Image credit: Shutterstock

Typically employed by a vendor, engagement managers are responsible for maintaining good client relations.

Job score: 4.6

Number of job openings: 1,356

Median base salary: $125,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.8

Solutions Architect

Solutions Architect
Image credit: Shutterstock

Solution architects design software and computer systems.

Job score: 4.6

Number of job openings: 2,906

Median base salary: $119,500

Career opportunities rating: 3.5

Tax Manager

Tax Manager
Image credit: Shutterstock

The name says it all, really: tax managers are responsible for handling an organization’s taxes.

Job score: 4.7

Number of job openings: 1,574

Median base salary: $108,000

Career opportunities rating: 3.9

Data Scientist

Data Scientist
Image credit: Shutterstock

These men and women analyze data in a variety of industries to identify insights and trends.

Job score: 4.7

Number of job openings: 1,736.

Median base salary: $116,840

Career opportunities rating: 4.1

