The 10 Best Jobs in America for 2016
College students or anyone considering changing careers: Have you thought about becoming a tax manager?
Perhaps you should. A new report by Glassdoor ranks tax manager as the second best job in America for 2016. Those who enter the profession can expect to make a median annual base salary of $108,000. What’s more, unlike previously lucrative career bets, the profession is in hot demand with more than 1,500 job openings.
To crown the top jobs for 2016, Glassdoor assigned each profession a 5-point score, determined by earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating and the number of job openings, as reported by employees over the past year.
To find out which profession tops the list of Glassdoor’s best jobs for 2016, read on:
Audit Manager
These men and women are typically responsible for organizing and performing operational and financial audits, as well as pinpointing weak spots in an organization’s business policies.
Job Score: 4.5
Number of job openings: 1,001
Median base salary: $95,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
Software Engineer
Software engineers design and develop computer systems and software.
Job score: 4.5
Number of job openings: 49,270
Median base salary: $95,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.3
Product Manager
They oversee the design and marketing of products in a variety of industries.
Job score: 4.5
Number of job openings: 6,607
Median base salary: $106,680
Career opportunities rating: 3.3
Physician Assistant
These medical providers work with physicians to diagnosis and treat illnesses.
Job score: 4.6
Number of job openings: 3,364
Median base salary: $97,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.5
HR Manager
They manage a company’s human-resources department, which includes leading recruitment efforts.
Job score: 4.6
Number of job openings: 3,468
Median base salary: $85,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
Mobile Developer
Mobile developers design app software for portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
Job score: 4.6
Number of job openings: 2,251
Median base salary: $90,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
Engagement Manager
Typically employed by a vendor, engagement managers are responsible for maintaining good client relations.
Job score: 4.6
Number of job openings: 1,356
Median base salary: $125,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
Solutions Architect
Solution architects design software and computer systems.
Job score: 4.6
Number of job openings: 2,906
Median base salary: $119,500
Career opportunities rating: 3.5
Tax Manager
The name says it all, really: tax managers are responsible for handling an organization’s taxes.
Job score: 4.7
Number of job openings: 1,574
Median base salary: $108,000
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
Data Scientist
These men and women analyze data in a variety of industries to identify insights and trends.
Job score: 4.7
Number of job openings: 1,736.
Median base salary: $116,840
Career opportunities rating: 4.1