The 10 Best Jobs in America for 2016

January 20, 2016 2 min read

College students or anyone considering changing careers: Have you thought about becoming a tax manager?

Perhaps you should. A new report by Glassdoor ranks tax manager as the second best job in America for 2016. Those who enter the profession can expect to make a median annual base salary of $108,000. What’s more, unlike previously lucrative career bets, the profession is in hot demand with more than 1,500 job openings.

To crown the top jobs for 2016, Glassdoor assigned each profession a 5-point score, determined by earning potential (median annual base salary), career opportunities rating and the number of job openings, as reported by employees over the past year.

To find out which profession tops the list of Glassdoor’s best jobs for 2016, read on: