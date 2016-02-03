The Top 10 Cushiest Places to Work

February 3, 2016 3 min read

Does your office provide free coffee and snacks? Maybe a catered lunch every Friday? While perks of this sort are always admirable, they pale in comparison to the over-the-top perks offered by some companies.

Job-reviews site Glassdoor released its annual report today of the 20 U.S. companies with the best benefits and perks. Welcome to the big leagues, where companies are looking beyond typical freebies like food and on-site fitness classes.

At Google, for example, when an employee dies, the surviving spouse gets 50 percent of his or her salary for the next 10 years. Meanwhile, Facebook gives employees who have a newborn $4,000 in baby cash, Walt Disney covers the cost of admission at all its parks for workers and their friends and family, and Accenture pays for gender reassignment surgery for employees.

And these companies didn’t even make it into the top 10.

To find out what a business needs to offer to make it there -- in addition to vastly important but run-of-the-mill benefits like health care, vacation and 401(k) plans -- check out the list below.