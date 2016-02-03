Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Make it personal

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Consider a different view “Empathy is one of our greatest tools of business that is most underused.” – KIND Founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Seek honesty

"One of the most important parts of being a leader is to look in the mirror and tell the truth about what you are seeing. Even if -- especially if -- it's not good." -Adam Braun, Founder of Pencils of Promise.

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Be obsessed with solutions "Have true passion for the project that you're about to do. You need to be obsessed with it. I think that entrepreneurs need to live and breathe it." – Debbie Sterling, Founder of GoldieBlox

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Seek new perspectives “Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation." – Neil Blumenthal, Co-founder of Warby Parker

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Learn from failure "There’s no more powerful lesson than knowing that your setbacks will one day help you succeed." - Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Change the present “It kind of drives me crazy when people are constantly saying, ‘Oh do this for your grandchildren, your children.’ I think, ‘Who are you talking about? Do this for yourself! Your own personal self!’” – Robin Chase, the founder and former CEO of Zipcar, on climate change.

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You. Give, don’t take “Having impact can’t feel transactional. It has to come from an authentic place where there is real connection.” - Kiva co-founder Jessica Jackley

