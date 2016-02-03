Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.
Your work – regardless of industry -- can be a force for growth and meaningful change. This slideshow collects quotes from founders, CEOs and change-makers to give a special perspective into the thinking and empathy required to make big shifts happen. Let these words inspire and motivate you.
Make it personal
Consider a different view
“Empathy is one of our greatest tools of business that is most underused.” – KIND Founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky
Seek honesty
Be obsessed with solutions
"Have true passion for the project that you're about to do. You need to be obsessed with it. I think that entrepreneurs need to live and breathe it." – Debbie Sterling, Founder of GoldieBlox
Seek new perspectives
“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation." – Neil Blumenthal, Co-founder of Warby Parker
Learn from failure
"There’s no more powerful lesson than knowing that your setbacks will one day help you succeed." - Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code
Change the present
“It kind of drives me crazy when people are constantly saying, ‘Oh do this for your grandchildren, your children.’ I think, ‘Who are you talking about? Do this for yourself! Your own personal self!’” – Robin Chase, the founder and former CEO of Zipcar, on climate change.
Find your tribe
Give, don’t take
“Having impact can’t feel transactional. It has to come from an authentic place where there is real connection.” - Kiva co-founder Jessica Jackley
Change lives
"But humanity’s greatest advances are not in its discoveries – but in how those discoveries are applied to reduce inequity. Whether through democracy, strong public education, quality health care, or broad economic opportunity – reducing inequity is the highest human achievement." - Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
