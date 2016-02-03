Small Business Big Impact

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.

Image credit: Toms | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Your work – regardless of industry -- can be a force for growth and meaningful change. This slideshow collects quotes from founders, CEOs and change-makers to give a special perspective into the thinking and empathy required to make big shifts happen. Let these words inspire and motivate you. 

Make it personal

"No matter how convenient it is for us to reach out to people remotely, sometimes the most important task is to show up in person." - TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie 
Read more: How I Did It: The TOMS Story
Consider a different view

“Empathy is one of our greatest tools of business that is most underused.” – KIND Founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky
Read more: 5 Business Lessons from KIND Founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky

Seek honesty

"One of the most important parts of being a leader is to look in the mirror and tell the truth about what you are seeing. Even if -- especially if -- it’s not good.” -Adam Braun, Founder of Pencils of Promise.
Read more: An Oft Unspoken Key to Success: Put Aside Your Ego and Be Vulnerable
Be obsessed with solutions

"Have true passion for the project that you're about to do. You need to be obsessed with it. I think that entrepreneurs need to live and breathe it." – Debbie Sterling, Founder of GoldieBlox
Read more: How One Young Entrepreneur's Quest to Encourage Women Engineers Led Her to GoldieBlox

Seek new perspectives

“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation." – Neil Blumenthal, Co-founder of Warby Parker
Read more: Warby Parker Co-Founder On the Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurship

Learn from failure

"There’s no more powerful lesson than knowing that your setbacks will one day help you succeed." - Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code
Read more: Girls Who Code's Reshma Saujani: 'Everything I've Achieved Has Come From Perseverance'

Change the present

“It kind of drives me crazy when people are constantly saying, ‘Oh do this for your grandchildren, your children.’ I think, ‘Who are you talking about? Do this for yourself! Your own personal self!’” – Robin Chase, the founder and former CEO of Zipcar, on climate change.
Read more: Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else

Find your tribe

"As we begin our careers, it’s imperative that we create a community of peers that will push us to succeed." Shiza Shahid, Co-founder and CEO of the Malala Fund
Read more: You Know Malala. Now, Meet Shiza.
Give, don’t take

“Having impact can’t feel transactional. It has to come from an authentic place where there is real connection.” - Kiva co-founder Jessica Jackley
Read more: 'Having Impact Has to Come From an Authentic Place'

Change lives

"But humanity’s greatest advances are not in its discoveries – but in how those discoveries are applied to reduce inequity. Whether through democracy, strong public education, quality health care, or broad economic opportunity – reducing inequity is the highest human achievement." - Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Read more: 6 Leadership Lessons From Bill Gates on His 60th Birthday

