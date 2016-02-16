7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor
Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift isn’t the first time -- and certainly won't be the last -- high-value money makers got into a public spat. If you’re not familiar with the feud, just take a look at Swift's acceptance speech during the Grammy’s last night.
Especially in the world of franchises, the competition can get even fiercer … and longer lasting. Still, it’s never personal, right? Just business.
Here are seven of our favorite business rivalries:
The two transportation companies made their market debut around the same time. The rivalry started as the two fought for similar clientele with similar app-based ride sharing business models. Of course, even larger entities have been fighting both organizations. Take the entire city of Paris and its public transit system, for example.
For CVS and Walgreens, the drugstore war has been continuous. Both favor itself to be a one-stop shop for everyday needs. As the largest contributors in the market, it’s not a surprise the two constantly butt heads. Even if they look -- and function -- a lot like each other.
Once Amazon became a contender, brick-and-mortar bookstores didn’t even have time to blink before stores started to close. I’m sorry we didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye, Borders.