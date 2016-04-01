Google's 'Mic Drop' Prank Ends Very, Very Badly, But These 9 Other April Fools' Jokes Get It Right

April 1, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It didn’t take long for this year’s April Fools Day to get off to a bad start, thanks to Google’s Mic Drop.

The plug-in was intended to induce laughter, giving users the last word along with a Minions-flavored meme at the end of a conversation -- think of it as a reply and mute button.

The idea soon backfired as some have already claimed it cost them their jobs and posted their complaints online.

"Thanks to Mic Drop I just lost my job," wrote Allan Pashby on a Google forum. "I am a writer and had a deadline to meet. I sent my articles to my boss and never heard back from her. I inadvertently sent the email using the 'Mic Drop' send button. There were corrections that needed to be made on my articles and I never received her replies. My boss took offense to the Mic Drop animation and assumed that I didn't reply to her because I thought her input was petty (hence the Mic Drop). I just woke up to a very angry voicemail from her which is how I found out about this 'hilarious' prank."

The Telegraph found another: "I just sent off an email with my resume to the first person who wanted to interview me in months ... I clicked the wrong button and sent it with the mic drop. Well, I guess I'm not getting that job. Words cannot describe how pissed off I am right now. I'm actually shaking. One click, ONE CLICK and I lost the job. Goddamnit. Not funny, google. I'm going to go cry now."

Needless to say, if you wanted to use Mic Drop, you’ve missed your chance since the tech company has already taken it down.

Though there’s always some hit or misses, if you’re planning on an April Fools' prank, just make sure you don’t pull a Google Mic Drop.

The search giant seems to have done a better job with its other pranks today, along with other companies taking part in April Fools' Day fun. Check out this list:

1. Google: Emoji replies

Other than the disastrous mic drop, the tech giant rolled out some mostly harmless April Fools' jokes today.

There's the Google keyboard you can flick. Photos with the search giant can be sorted through using emojis and Google Inbox's Smart Reply is suggesting emojis rather than words. The explanation?

“Emoji do a better job of plumbing the emotional depths of one’s soul, so we’re optimistic that today’s update will encourage more open and honest email conversations,” Google says in an April 1 blog post.